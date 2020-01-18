Home

Pitchford Funeral Home
2555 Vaughn Road
Wood River, IL 62095
(618) 259-6462
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
First Baptist Church
111 East 14th St
Washington, MO
View Map
Resources
Bobbie L. Fink


1936 - 2020
Bobbie L. Fink Obituary
Bobbie L. Fink, 83, Washington, passed away at 5:02 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Survivors include a daughter, Brenda Fink, Rosewood Heights; two sons, Brian Fink and BJ O'Brien, both of Marthasville; three grandchildren and their spouses, Michael and Kori Giberson, Katie and Dan Mayer, Kacie and Jake Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Harlow, Jackson and Michael.

Graveside services were held at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, Ill. In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at First Baptist Church, 111 East 14th St., Washington. Storytelling will begin at 2 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Yesterday's Cruiser Car Club, 6075 Highway Y, Gerald, MO 63037, in care of Steven Steineker, the Highway 30 Car Club, 8652 Rye Creek Road, Lonedell, MO 63060, or to the family.

An online guestbook is available at www.pitchfordfuneralhome.com.

Pitchford Funeral Home, Wood River, Ill., was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 18, 2020
