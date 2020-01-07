|
|
|
A memorial service for Bobby A. Copeland, 82, Union, will be Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Interment, with full military honors, will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Copeland died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Copeland, nee Osborn, Union; three sons, Kris Copeland and wife Gail, West Palm Beach, Fla., Craig Copeland, and Kent Copeland, both of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 7, 2020