Funeral services will be held for Bobby Brown, 87, Union, Friday, July 5, at 1 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be held Friday at 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown died Monday, July 1, 2019.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Cahill and her husband Tim, Union; son, Greg Brown, Union; other relatives and friends.
Burial will follow the service in the Midlawn Cemetery, Union.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on July 2, 2019