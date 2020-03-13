|
|
|
A funeral Mass for Bonnie Birke, 65, Beaufort, will be Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Neier Catholic Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Mrs. Birke died Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Rich Birke, Beaufort; two sons, Kenny Birke and wife Stephanie, and Steven Birke and fiance, Canaan Voss, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 13, 2020