|
|
Bonnie C. Hagedorn, nee Moore, 84, Beaufort, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.
Bonnie, daughter of the late Jim Moore and wife Dorothy, nee Douthit, was born March 30, 1935, in Cairo, Ill. She was united in marriage to the late Larry Hagedorn Oct. 9, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church, Eureka. Bonnie loved hummingbirds, crocheting, reading books and camping. She cherished seeing family at gatherings, and adored spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.
Bonnie is survived by five children, Kenneth L. Hagedorn and wife Shirley, Troy, Clinton E. Hagedorn, Washington, Barbara S. McCormack and husband Favol, Beaufort, Richard B. Hagedorn, Jefferson City, and Pamela J. Reed and husband Bobby, Washington; two sons-in-law, Chuck Chambers, Marthasville, and Larry Shipley, Beaufort; one brother, Paul E. Moore and wife Bonnie, Paducah, Ky.; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hagedorn; four daughters, Linda, Shirley, Kim and Connie; parents, Jim and Dorothy Moore; and seven siblings, Rose, Helen, Ruth Ann, John Franklin, Jerry, Violet and Carlis.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be private. Memorial donations are appreciated to the or .
The Hagedorn family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 18, 2020