The Missourian Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
View Map

Bonnie C. Hagedorn


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie C. Hagedorn Obituary
Bonnie C. Hagedorn, nee Moore, 84, Beaufort, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at her home.

Bonnie, daughter of the late Jim Moore and wife Dorothy, nee Douthit, was born March 30, 1935, in Cairo, Ill. She was united in marriage to the late Larry Hagedorn Oct. 9, 1953, at Sacred Heart Church, Eureka. Bonnie loved hummingbirds, crocheting, reading books and camping. She cherished seeing family at gatherings, and adored spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren.

Bonnie is survived by five children, Kenneth L. Hagedorn and wife Shirley, Troy, Clinton E. Hagedorn, Washington, Barbara S. McCormack and husband Favol, Beaufort, Richard B. Hagedorn, Jefferson City, and Pamela J. Reed and husband Bobby, Washington; two sons-in-law, Chuck Chambers, Marthasville, and Larry Shipley, Beaufort; one brother, Paul E. Moore and wife Bonnie, Paducah, Ky.; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Hagedorn; four daughters, Linda, Shirley, Kim and Connie; parents, Jim and Dorothy Moore; and seven siblings, Rose, Helen, Ruth Ann, John Franklin, Jerry, Violet and Carlis.

Visitation will be held Thursday, March 19, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.

Interment will be private. Memorial donations are appreciated to the or .

The Hagedorn family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
Download Now