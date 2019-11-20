|
Bonnie Louise Calvin, nee Fennessey, 83, Pacific, passed into eternal rest Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Pacific Care Center, Pacific.
Bonnie was born Dec. 14, 1936, in Labadie, to Oscar and Evelyn Fennessey. She met the love of her life, Joseph David Calvin, and was married June 27, 1951, in Pocahontas, Ark., before honeymooning in Mexico. Bonnie and Joe welcomed four children into their lives, Steven, Cindy, Sharon and Lisa, and later, many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bonnie never met a stranger, always fed everyone who passed through her home, and was the source of an abundance of laughter with her mischievous sense of humor and perpetual, impish twinkle in her eye. Left to carry on the merrymaking are her daughters, Cindy Kimbrell, Sharon Heisten and Lisa Blue; her grandchildren, Joe Gildehaus (Lisa), Jessica Lee (Robby), Blake Heisten (Megan), Tucker Heisten (Caterina), Spencer Blue and Benjamin Blue; and her great-grandchildren, Paige Schmoll, Maci Lee, Katelyn Heisten, Aiden Heisten, Novaleigh Heisten and Paislynn Heisten. She also is survived by her siblings, Marvin (Eva), Dan (Janet), Richard (Eulalia) and Jerry (Pat).
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her son, Steven; her parents; two sisters, Bessie Berger and Mary Oberhaus; and one brother, Jim Fennessey.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific, with family greeting friends starting at 10 a.m.
Interment was at Bethel Cemetery, Labadie, immediately following the service.
The Calvin family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Pacific Care Center for loving on their "Bonn Bonn"^like one of their own.
In lieu of flowers, Bonnie's daughters would prefer donations be made to the Scott County Humane Society (https://www.sc4paws.org/info/donate) or the Carthage Humane Society (https://www.carthagehumanesociety.org/donate) in her memory.
The Calvin family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 20, 2019