|
|
Bonnie Lou McBride, nee Manion, 89, St. Clair, departed this life Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, in Washington.
Bonnie was born in St. Clair Jan. 23, 1930, daughter of Robert Stanley Manion and wife Dorothy Virginia, nee Lack. On Jan. 27, 1951, she was united in marriage to Robert Raymond McDermott, known to all as Raymond, and six children came to bless this union. On Sept. 3, 1976, Bonnie was united in marriage to Kenneth James McBride and their families were joined as one.
She was a devoted Christian and member of St. Clare Catholic Church, St. Clair, and past member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering. Bonnie was a member of the Daughters of Isabella, St. Clair Circle 1082. She also was a member of the St. Clair Elks Lodge 2651 of St. Clair.
During her working years, Bonnie worked for Manpower, a division of the Social Services in Franklin County. She made home visits and transported children to doctors appointments. Bonnie worked in this capacity for about 10 years. She then went to work for Wonder Maid in Washington, for about five years. Bonnie was an outgoing, sweet and kind lady who enjoyed visiting with her close friends at Lewis Cafe each week. She loved to work in her yard and garden, and also enjoyed raising houseplants. Doing embroidery was another of her hobbies. Above all else, caring for her home and family was always Bonnie's first priority, and she never tired of her job. Bonnie was happiest when she was surrounded by her children and grandchildren, and many wonderful memories have been created.
She is survived by her children, John McDermott and wife Carol, Lonedell, Brenda Thurman and husband Denny, St. Clair, Marian York and husband Randy, Lena Dierker and husband Jimmy, all of Lonedell, Paul McDermott and wife Vicki, and Dottie Nelson and husband Tim, all of St. Clair; two step-sons, Michael McBride, Rosebud, and Brad McBride, Jadwin; one sister, Lola Pfeiffer, St. Clair; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond McDermott in 1961; second husband, Kenneth McBride in 1998; parents, Robert and Dorothy Manion; and three siblings, Stanley, Kenneth and Rosemary Manion.
Visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 8, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with rosary services at 7:30 p.m.
A funeral Mass was held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Luebbering, with Father Bob Knight officiating.
Interment followed in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Daughters of Isabella, St. Clair Circle 1082.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 11, 2019