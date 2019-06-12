Bonny Rae Colvin, nee Fisher, 74, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019.



Bonny, daughter of the late Ray McCallister Fisher and wife Georgia Lee, nee Oels, was born July 16, 1944 in Pacific. Bonny graduated from Pacific High School as a member of the Class of 1962. She was an enthusiast for everything green and a gardener extraordinaire. Bonny cherished the holidays and enjoyed every minute with family and friends.



She is survived by her children, Darrell and Jamie Loftis, and Brian Fairbanks and Heidi Lupo; siblings, Nancy Lee Omer and Diquie Omer, Karen and Mike Rafferty, and Lynne and Jim Fish; grandchildren, Cory, Brendan and Aliena Loftis; many other relatives and friends.



Bonny was preceded in death by her husband, Ron Colvin; her parents, Ray and Georgia Lee; and her beloved cat, Scamp.



Visitation will be held Saturday, June 15, from noon to 2 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific. A memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Tony Townley officiating.



Memorials may be made to NAMI St. Louis.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.