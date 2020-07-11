Mr. Bradford Keith "Brad" Prugh, 59, passed away unexpectedly at his home Monday, July 6, 2020, in Osage Beach.
Brad was born June 24, 1961, in Washington, to Vincent and Patsy Prugh. He graduated from the University of Missouri, Columbia in 1983, with a Bachelor of Science degree in hospitality management. He married Elizabeth Ann Kidd, in 1984. After graduation, Brad initially worked at Tan-Tar-A. He then started with Marriott International as an intern at the (then) Marriott Tan-Tar-A resort, in Osage Beach for 28 years. Brad moved through the Marriott Corporation in a series of increasingly challenging leadership positions in Chicago, Minneapolis, back to Tan-Tar-A, then Florida, Georgia, and finally, back to Florida. Brad worked in all aspects of hotel management: restaurants, banquets, catering, sales, rooms and housekeeping. Brad reached the pinnacle of his career in Florida as the general manager of the 350-room Residence Inn by Marriot Orlando at Sea World. Brad opened the facility in 2001 and ran the resort for 10 years, retiring in 2011. After retirement, Brad returned to his beloved Lake of the Ozarks.
Brad is survived by his daughter, Sydney Christina McDougald, Lebanon, Mo.; his sister, Peggy Elaine McCouch, nee Prugh, Alexandria, Va.; and his mother, Patsy Eloise Prugh, nee Kettinger, St. Clair.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent Leon Prugh, St. Clair.
A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, at 10 a.m., at Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, 15 Clint Ave., Camdenton, MO 65020. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Brad's life.
Donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), where Brad frequently volunteered, are appreciated.
Online condolences and register book entries may be left at www.alleeholmanhowe.com
.
Arrangements are in care of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton.