A funeral service for Brandon Michael Brown, 33, Rosebud, will be Saturday, Aug. 1, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Visitation will be Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Brown died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

He is survived by his fiancee, Lisa Luechtefeld; one son, Keegan Brown, Indiana state; one daughter, Zatana Brown, Rolla; other relatives and many friends.

