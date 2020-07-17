1/
Brandon M. Brown
{ "" }
A funeral service for Brandon Michael Brown, 33, Rosebud, will be Saturday, Aug. 1, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Brown died Tuesday, July 14, 2020.
He is survived by his fiancee, Lisa Luechtefeld; one son, Keegan Brown, Indiana state; one daughter, Zatana Brown, Rolla; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
