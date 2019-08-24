Home

Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
City of Poplar Bluff Cemetery,
Poplar Bluff, MO
Breitta M. Tetidrick


1953 - 2019
Breitta M. Tetidrick Obituary
Breitta Marlene Tetidrick, nee Brown, 65, Union, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.

Breitta, daughter of the late Willa Joyce Sipes, nee Brown, was born Aug. 23, 1953, in Hartford, Mich.

Breitta is survived by her husband, John Tetidrick Jr.; one son, Kenny Tetidrick and wife Shelly; four grandchildren, Kaitlin Tetidrick-Prost, Jonathan Tetidrick, Wesley Cochran and Isaiah Weisenbach; one great-grandson, Silas Prost; four sisters, Belinda Aldridge, Crystal Payne, Dawn Urcan and Cheryl Hanner; many nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside service will be held at City of Poplar Bluff Cemetery, Poplar Bluff, Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019
