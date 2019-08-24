|
Breitta Marlene Tetidrick, nee Brown, 65, Union, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Breitta, daughter of the late Willa Joyce Sipes, nee Brown, was born Aug. 23, 1953, in Hartford, Mich.
Breitta is survived by her husband, John Tetidrick Jr.; one son, Kenny Tetidrick and wife Shelly; four grandchildren, Kaitlin Tetidrick-Prost, Jonathan Tetidrick, Wesley Cochran and Isaiah Weisenbach; one great-grandson, Silas Prost; four sisters, Belinda Aldridge, Crystal Payne, Dawn Urcan and Cheryl Hanner; many nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside service will be held at City of Poplar Bluff Cemetery, Poplar Bluff, Saturday, Aug. 24, at 11 a.m.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 24, 2019