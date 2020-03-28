Home

POWERED BY

Services
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann - Hermann
1221 Washington Street
Hermann, MO 65041
573-486-5429
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Axton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda F. Axton


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda F. Axton Obituary
Brenda Fay Axton, nee Romaker, 68, Catawissa, formerly of Hermann, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, with her family by her side.

Brenda was born Sept. 17, 1951, in Hermann, daughter of the late Nicholas and Leona (Fowler) Romaker. Brenda was a remarkable cook, and it was her true passion. After owning several restaurants, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends in retirement. She also enjoyed being in the outdoors, going fishing and hiking, sewing and antiquing.

Brenda was known for her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and was always the first to offer help to others. She was always a strong person, but especially during her illness. Through her, she showed her family what resilience and perseverance truly looked like.

Brenda is survived by her loving family, her children, Kelly (Gabathuler) Voss and husband Wayne, Washington, and Harlin "Bud" Gabathuler Jr. and wife Chris, Hermann; two brothers, Barry Romaker and wife Cheryl, Fulton, and Kerby Romaker, Hermann; one sister, Keva Williams, Chamois; grandchildren, Eric, Elizabeth, Emily and Ethan Voss, Amy Geltz and husband Jesse, and Tiffany Gabathuler; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Leona; one brother, James Romaker; and one niece, Nicole Williams.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Her family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice or Grace's Place Crisis Nursery, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -