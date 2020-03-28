|
|
Brenda Fay Axton, nee Romaker, 68, Catawissa, formerly of Hermann, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, with her family by her side.
Brenda was born Sept. 17, 1951, in Hermann, daughter of the late Nicholas and Leona (Fowler) Romaker. Brenda was a remarkable cook, and it was her true passion. After owning several restaurants, she enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends in retirement. She also enjoyed being in the outdoors, going fishing and hiking, sewing and antiquing.
Brenda was known for her quick wit and no-nonsense attitude. She cared deeply for her family and friends, and was always the first to offer help to others. She was always a strong person, but especially during her illness. Through her, she showed her family what resilience and perseverance truly looked like.
Brenda is survived by her loving family, her children, Kelly (Gabathuler) Voss and husband Wayne, Washington, and Harlin "Bud" Gabathuler Jr. and wife Chris, Hermann; two brothers, Barry Romaker and wife Cheryl, Fulton, and Kerby Romaker, Hermann; one sister, Keva Williams, Chamois; grandchildren, Eric, Elizabeth, Emily and Ethan Voss, Amy Geltz and husband Jesse, and Tiffany Gabathuler; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nicholas and Leona; one brother, James Romaker; and one niece, Nicole Williams.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Her family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mercy Hospice or Grace's Place Crisis Nursery, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.
Arrangements were in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 28, 2020