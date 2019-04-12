Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Luecker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian E. Luecker

Obituary Flowers

Brian E. Luecker Obituary
A funeral service for Brian E. Luecker, 51, New Haven, will be Monday, April 15, at noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will follow at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery, Leslie.
Visitation will be Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Luecker died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
He is survived by his partner, Toni Mickle, New Haven; two sons, Wyatt and Jake Luecker; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.