A funeral service for Brian E. Luecker, 51, New Haven, will be Monday, April 15, at noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will follow at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery, Leslie.
Visitation will be Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Luecker died Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
He is survived by his partner, Toni Mickle, New Haven; two sons, Wyatt and Jake Luecker; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 12, 2019
