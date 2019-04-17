|
April 10, 2019 -
Brian E. Luecker, 51, New Haven, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.
Brian is survived by his partner in life, Toni Mickle, New Haven; two sons, Wyatt and Jake Luecker; three siblings, Tammie Saale, Jeff Luecker and Jennifer Thurmann; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Luecker and Jeanette Ray.
Visitation was held Monday, April 15, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment followed at Ebenezer Lutheran Cemetery, Leslie.
Memorial donations to assist with funeral expenses are appreciated. Please make checks payable to Toni Mickle.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 17, 2019