Brian Wayne Gibson, 38, Montgomery City, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, in Wellsville.



Brian, a concrete finisher, was born Jan. 30, 1981, in Columbia, to Donald Lee Gibson and wife Donna, nee Probert. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going fishing and hunting. Brian will be dearly missed by all who knew him.



He is survived by his mother, Donna Gibson; two sons, Colten Wayne Gibson and Caden Lee Gibson; daughter, Aurora Grace Gibson; grandmother, Shirley Probert; two sisters, Kristy (Shannon) Kolling and Cindy (Mike) Veach; and fiancee Shannon Eberts.



Brian was preceded in death by his father, Donald Lee Gibson; daughter, Avery Grace Gibson; grandfathers, Edward Chester Gibson and Donald Louis Probert; and grandmother, Bonnie Gibson.



Visitation will be held Friday, May 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Pitman Funeral Home, 106 W. Lions, Jonesburg.



A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., also at the funeral home.



A private burial will be held at a later date.



Memorials to Suicide Prevention, in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 126, Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.



The family is being served by Pitman Funeral Home, Jonesburg. Published in The Missourian on May 16, 2019