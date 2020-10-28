1/1
Bryan D. Bradford
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bryan Douglas Bradford, 63, Hermann, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home.

Bryan was born Aug. 21, 1957, in Wichita, Kan., son of the late Carl William and Ernestine (Orr) Bradford. Bryan was the husband of JoAnne (Krull) Bradford. They were united in marriage May 13, 1995, in Hermann.

Bryan was a former member of Grace Baptist Church, Swiss, Mo. He worked for Esselte-Pendaflex, Union, for 29 years. Bryan enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling, mushroom hunting, rock hounding, gardening and doing landscaping work around his home.

Bryan is survived by his wife, JoAnne Bradford, of the home; a daughter, Debbie Murphey and husband Chuck, St. Clair; a son, Luke Bradford, Wentzville; a daughter, Dana Mowry and husband Joe, Lonedell; a son, Josh Krull and wife Brittany, Swiss, Mo.; grandchildren, Pfc. Drake, Addyson, Madison, Jasmine, Nolynn, Destiny, Guage, Carter, Bianca, Aubrey, Mackenzie, Emma, Hailey, Joey, Blake, Jasper and Owen; a brother, Michael Bradford and wife Regina, Center Ridge, Ark.; a sister, Lora Orr and husband Gene, Pacific; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and friends.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.

Burial will be at Swiss Evangelical Reformed Cemetery, Swiss Mo.

Memorials may be given to the ALS Foundation, St. Louis Chapter, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.

Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann
1221 Washington Street
Hermann, MO 65041
573-486-5429
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home-Hermann

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved