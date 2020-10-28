Bryan Douglas Bradford, 63, Hermann, passed away Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at his home.



Bryan was born Aug. 21, 1957, in Wichita, Kan., son of the late Carl William and Ernestine (Orr) Bradford. Bryan was the husband of JoAnne (Krull) Bradford. They were united in marriage May 13, 1995, in Hermann.



Bryan was a former member of Grace Baptist Church, Swiss, Mo. He worked for Esselte-Pendaflex, Union, for 29 years. Bryan enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, woodworking, hunting, fishing, traveling, mushroom hunting, rock hounding, gardening and doing landscaping work around his home.



Bryan is survived by his wife, JoAnne Bradford, of the home; a daughter, Debbie Murphey and husband Chuck, St. Clair; a son, Luke Bradford, Wentzville; a daughter, Dana Mowry and husband Joe, Lonedell; a son, Josh Krull and wife Brittany, Swiss, Mo.; grandchildren, Pfc. Drake, Addyson, Madison, Jasmine, Nolynn, Destiny, Guage, Carter, Bianca, Aubrey, Mackenzie, Emma, Hailey, Joey, Blake, Jasper and Owen; a brother, Michael Bradford and wife Regina, Center Ridge, Ark.; a sister, Lora Orr and husband Gene, Pacific; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and friends.



Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 2, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m.



Burial will be at Swiss Evangelical Reformed Cemetery, Swiss Mo.



Memorials may be given to the ALS Foundation, St. Louis Chapter, in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home.



Arrangements are in care of Toedtmann-Grosse Funeral Home, Hermann.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store