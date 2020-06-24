- 1954 - 2020 -
Buford Adams, 65, Villa Ridge, was called Home, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Labadie.
He was the beloved father of Kaelyn and Clay Adams; brother of Victoria Bolin-Whittley; lifelong friend of Pamela Friedrichs; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. "Been around the world three times, talked to everybody twice."
Services will be scheduled in the weeks to come.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Arrangements are in care of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.
Buford Adams, 65, Villa Ridge, was called Home, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Labadie.
He was the beloved father of Kaelyn and Clay Adams; brother of Victoria Bolin-Whittley; lifelong friend of Pamela Friedrichs; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. "Been around the world three times, talked to everybody twice."
Services will be scheduled in the weeks to come.
Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.
Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Arrangements are in care of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 24, 2020.