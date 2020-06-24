Buford Adams
1954 - 2020
Buford Adams, 65, Villa Ridge, was called Home, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in Labadie.

He was the beloved father of Kaelyn and Clay Adams; brother of Victoria Bolin-Whittley; lifelong friend of Pamela Friedrichs; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. "Been around the world three times, talked to everybody twice."

Services will be scheduled in the weeks to come.

Interment will be at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Association.

Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.

Arrangements are in care of Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, Ballwin.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
636.227.5511
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family.
Darney Alexander
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Even though we drifted apart as older adults, I will never forget the the fun, loving and kind person my cousin Dwayne was. Love Always, Jenelle Bowden Cusumano
Jenelle Cusumano
Family
June 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. He was a great guy.
Denise Letterman
Family
June 22, 2020
So sad to hear about Buford's passing. He was a great friend and coworker at the water company.
Bill Chandler
Friend
June 22, 2020
You will be sorely missed, Buford. Rest in peace my friend. You were great to work with!
Ann Brown
Friend
June 22, 2020
Were so Very sorry for your Loss He was neighbors to Our Daughter Laura Vancil
Susan White
Acquaintance
June 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
JUDITH GERSTACKER
Friend
June 21, 2020
We will always love you
Pamela Friedrichs
Friend
June 21, 2020
Pam and children - our sympathy to you in the loss of Buford. We enjoyed being around him at church.
Laddie enjoyed working with him at the water company.
God bless.
Laddie & Jeri Swan
Friend
June 21, 2020
So sad to see you leave so young. We have many great memories from the past, the long phone calls late at night when you were in the service. Lots of fun when we were in our teens without a care in the world. Love you then and now.❤ Always Cathy
Cathy Bine
Friend
