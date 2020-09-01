A funeral service for Carl Crowe, 83, Union, will be Wednesday, Sept. 2, at 11 a.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial will follow in Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Crowe died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

He is survived by two daughters, Karen Crowe, Union, and Sharon Brown, Las Vegas, Nev.; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



