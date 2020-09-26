Funeral for Carl Door Is Saturday

A funeral service for Carl Emil Door, 81, Villa Ridge, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at The Ridge Church, Villa Ridge.

Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Visitation was to be Friday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church.

Mr. Door died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington.

He is survived by his wife, Doris Door, Villa Ridge; two sons, Robert Door and wife Regina, Beaufort, and Michael Door and wife Kimberly, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

