1/
Carl Door
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral for Carl Door Is Saturday
A funeral service for Carl Emil Door, 81, Villa Ridge, will be Saturday, Sept. 26, at 10 a.m. at The Ridge Church, Villa Ridge.
Interment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was to be Friday, Sept. 25, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Mr. Door died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Door, Villa Ridge; two sons, Robert Door and wife Regina, Beaufort, and Michael Door and wife Kimberly, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved