Carl Edward Young, 72, Union, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his son's home in Washington.
Carl, son of the late Oscar J. Young and wife Jewell, was born July 20, 1947, in St. Clair. He was united in marriage to Ramona Young Aug. 20, 1966, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Union. He received his education from Pacific High School, and later attended East Central College. He served in the U.S. Army, from 1966 to 1968, during the Vietnam War. Carl, known to many around the community as "Eddie," was a longtime resident of Union, where many knew and loved his caring, genuine love for helping others. He was employed by many local businesses, including East Central College, Maverick Tube Corporation, Purschke Oil and Tire Company, and Hall Brothers Lumber Company in Union. He was blessed to help the city of Union for over 50 years with his hard work and dedication to the community. Carl was a faithful Christian, believing the Lord as his Savior, and attended St. Paul Lutheran Church. What meant most to him was time spent with family and friends. He loved watching his son coach basketball and his two grandsons play sports. He was especially known for his enduring love for his wife, Ramona, who was by his side for 54 years of marriage.
Carl is survived by his only son, Grant Young and wife Julia, Washington; two brothers, David Young, Pacific, and Robert Young, Mankato, Minn.; one sister, Pam Walka, Daytona, Fla.; two grandchildren, Kaner and Ryker Young; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona Young, Jan. 14, 2020; his father, Oscar J. Young, Pacific; mother, Ruby Jewell Nappier, Pacific; and brother, Charles Eugene Young, Steelville.
A graveside service was held privately for family at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Union, Friday, April 10 at 1 p.m. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Union.
The Young family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 15, 2020