Carl H. Bloecher Jr.
A memorial service for Carl H. Bloecher Jr., 81, Washington, will be Saturday, June 27, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church, Washington.
Military honors will follow.
A private burial was held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Mr. Bloecher died Thursday, March 19, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by three sons, Carl Bloecher III and wife Laurie, Upper Arlington, Ohio, Terry Bloecher and wife Jonni, Lewis Center, Ohio, and Andrew Bloecher and wife Marianne, Hollistan Mass.; one daughter, Angela Stitz and husband Michael, Villa Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Jun. 12, 2020.
