Carl Lee Bay, 81, Pacific, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Carl was born Nov. 7, 1938, in St. Clair, to James and Daisy, nee Sohn, Bay. Carl was married to Sharon Brown May 21, 1960, in Pacific.
In addition to his wife Sharon, Carl is survived by one son, Carl Bay Jr. and wife Nadine, Fenton; one daughter, Donna Littleton and husband Ed, Villa Ridge; and one sister, Shirley DeNike, Bloomsdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two infant brothers, Harold and Billy Joe Bay.
Visitation for Carl Bay will be held Wednesday, March 25, from 10 a.m. to noon at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A funeral service will follow the visitation at noon, with the Rev. Earlwood Towne officiating.
Interment will be in Cove Cemetery, Moselle.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be given to the or Pacific Food Pantry.
The Bay family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 25, 2020