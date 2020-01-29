|
|
Carl Louie Meier, 84, Pacific, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital Washington.
Carl, son of the late Carl and Edith, nee Reinschmidt, Meier, was born Nov. 8, 1935, in Bessie, Okla. He married the love of his life, Mildred Westerman, Nov. 1, 1958, in Salem. Carl retired from McDonnell Douglas after a 35-year career, well known by his colleagues for his good humor and well-intentioned jokes and nicknames. When Carl wasn't working, he loved to enjoy the outdoors with his family and friends. He harvested fish and game while it was in season, but roadkill was always in season, and he'd hate to see meat wasted.^When he'd see a perfectly good, freshly dead animal on the side of the road, he would nab it to use in his very specially formulated "go-pi-do"^ meatballs.
Carl is survived by his wife, Mildred Meier, Pacific; three children, Louie D. Meier and wife Miona, Liberty, Sarah J. Unnerstall, New Smyrna Beach, Fla., and Kirk B. Meier and wife Holly, Robertsville; one brother, AJ Meier; seven grandchildren, Cortnie and husband Vinny, Megan and husband Ryan, Emily and husband Ryan, Sabrina and husband James, Samantha and husband Corey, Hannah and husband Travis, and Jacob Carl; 18 greatgrandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by one son, Roy Carl Meier; his parents; and two siblings, Roy Meier and Edna Williams.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, Jan. 29, from 11 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery.
Memorial donations are appreciated to a .
The Meier family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 29, 2020