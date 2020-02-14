|
A funeral service for Carl S. Albrecht, 78, Eureka, will be Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation is Saturday, from 3 to 4 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Albrecht died Feb. 8, 2020.
He is survived by two sisters, Clara Bess and husband David, Pacific, and Adele Cox, Richmond Heights; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 14, 2020