A graveside service for Carl Young, 72, Union, will be private.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Mr. Young died Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Grant Young and wife Julia, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Due to recent regulations regarding public events, those who wish to leave condolences or share memories can do so on the Tribute Wall at oltmannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 10, 2020