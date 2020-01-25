Home

Bonne Terre Chapel
313 Benham St.
Bonne Terre, MO 63628
573-358-2277
Carla Snodgrass
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church
Bonne Terre, MO
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church
Bonne Terre, MO
Carla R. Snodgrass


1960 - 2020
Carla R. Snodgrass Obituary
Carla Rose (Ratty) Snodgrass, 59, Berger, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 30, 1960, to Vernon Jasper and Roseann (Blunt) Ratty.

Carla was preceded in death by her father, Vernon Ratty, and nephew, Kristopher Vanmeter.

Carla is survived by her mother, Roseann Ratty; children, Dennis James Snodgrass and Veronica Ann Snodgrass; grandchildren, Larry Delano Johnson II, James Douglas Johnson, LeeAnn Marie Kambler and Ralph Jasper Kambler; significant other, Glen Duncan; siblings, Katherine (Mrs. Steve) Hografe, Karen (Mrs. Dave) Hografe, and Vernon Keith Ratty; niece, Katrina Hografe; nephew, Steven Hografe; and many others.

Visitation was held Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 10 a.m. to time of service at 1 p.m. at Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church, Bonne Terre.

Interment followed at Adams Hillcrest Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Gospel Light Free Will Baptist Church, 7422 Stormy Lane, Bonne Terre, MO 63628.

View obituary and share condolences online at www.czboyer.com.

Arrangements were in care of C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home, Bonne Terre.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 25, 2020
