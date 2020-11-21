- 1926 - 2020 -



Carmen Ruth Copeland, nee Rumbuhl, 94, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in Union, surrounded by her loving family.



Carmen was born Oct. 19, 1926, in Leslie, to parents Flavius Rumbuhl and his wife Lucille, nee Ficke. She grew up in Leslie. Carmen attended Leslie Grade School and graduated from Union High School. She was united in marriage to James R. Copeland Jr. March 3, 1945, at Leslie United Methodist Church. The couple made their home in Union, and the marriage was blessed with two sons.



Carmen did secretarial work most of her life in various industries until her retirement from McDonnell-Douglas in 1988. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting and embroidery. Keeping in contact with friends and family members was important to Carmen, which she often did by sending greeting cards for birthdays, holidays and special occasions. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Carmen is survived by one son, Tom Copeland and wife Karen, Union; daughter-in-law, Lora Copeland, Union; two sisters, Jean Gardner, California state, and Lillie Niebuhr, St. Louis; six grandchildren, Brian Copeland (Kim), Christa Clarkson (John), Matt Copeland (Krista), Sarah Copeland, Jon Copeland (Stephanie) and Tami Bailey (RJ); 18 great-grandchildren, Benjamin Copeland, Hayley and Kylee Vawter, Wyatt and Brant Copeland, Caroline, Ethan, William and Nathaniel Clarkson, Lukas and Jackten Copeland, Ryleigh and Bryson Selz, Evelynn, Adalynn and Owen Copeland, Carter and Emmett Bailey; nephews; cousins; other relatives and many dear friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one son, Mike Copeland; parents-in-law, James Ray Copeland and Viola "Olie," nee Henkhaus; two sisters, Flavia Lucille Rumbuhl and Marion Lowe; and one niece, Debbie Dalba.



A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church of Union Saturday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Dr. Ken Parker officiating.



Burial will follow in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Senior Center or First Baptist Church of Union.



The Copeland family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





