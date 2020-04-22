|
|
Carol Agnes Hall, nee Mohl, 81, Lonedell, departed this life Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at her home surrounded by the love of her family.
Carol was born July 16, 1938, in St. Louis, the daughter of George Mohl and wife Agnes Rose, nee Pimmel. On Nov. 10, 1956, she was united in marriage to Alvin Lewis Hall, and five children came to bless this union.
Carol was a Christian and member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Luebbering. In 1955, she graduated from cosmetology school and worked as a hairdresser for about two years, until she had her first child. After her children were grown, she worked as a cook at Cedar Hill Manor in Cedar Hill, for 15 years. Carol was a kind and gracious woman who knew no stranger. She loved cooking for her family and going to yard sales. What meant most to her was caring for her home and family. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and the many wonderful and precious memories they created will forever live in their hearts.
Carol is survived by four children, Phillip Hall and wife Tammie, Lonedell, Chrissy Hasenbeck and husband Paul, Eureka, Allen Hall and Andy Hall, both of Lonedell; four grandchildren, Brandy Winchester, Lonedell, Willie Hall and wife Emily, Union, Melissa Burkhardt and husband Mikell, Foristell, and Mathew Hasenbeck, Eureka; seven great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Ellen Marie Hall; her father, George Mohl; her mother, Agnes Doletcki, known to most as Aggie; her stepmother, Berniece Mohl; and her stepfather, Theodore Doletcki, known to most as Ted.
Visitation was held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 17, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
A graveside service followed at 12:30 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair, with the Rev. Ronnie Raven officiating.
Memorials may be made to backstoppers.org.
Condolences may be sent to the family via the funeral home's website, russellcolonialfuneralhome.com.
The Hall family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 22, 2020