Carol Douglas Obituary
A funeral service for Carol Douglas, 76, Washington, will be held Monday, Jan. 27, at 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Burial will be Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. at the New St. Marcus Cemetery, St. Louis.
Visitation will be Monday from 5 to until the start of the service at the funeral home.
Mrs. Douglas passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Douglas, Washington; two sons, Richard Shawn Douglas, Farmington, and Michael Shannon Douglas, Pacific; one daughter, Sheryl Huxol and husband Chuck, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 24, 2020
