A graveside service for Carol Hall, nee Mohl, 81, Lonedell, was held Friday, April 17, at 12:30 p.m. at Crestview Memorial Park, St. Clair.
Visitation was Friday, from 10 a.m. to noon, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Mrs. Hall died Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
She is survived by three sons, Phillip Hall and wife Tami, Andy Hall and Allen Hall, all of Lonedell; one daughter, Chrissy Hasenbeck and husband Paul, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Condolences may be sent via russellcolonialfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 17, 2020