Carol Jean Blanda, nee Hoffmann, 81, St. Clair, departed this life Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in St. Clair.
Carol was born May 4, 1938, in St. Clair, the daughter of Herbert August Hoffmann and wife Alverta Pauline, nee Calvert. In 1961, she was united in marriage to Leonard Francis Blanda, and they were blessed to have 20 years together.
Carol was a member of St. Clare Catholic Church in St. Clair. She previously worked as a realtor in Colorado Springs, Colo., and enjoyed her interactions with the many people she met. She was a kind and giving person who enjoyed helping others in any way she could. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests during her life. She and her husband lived in Germany for 10 years and traveled throughout Europe. Carol was dearly loved by her family and friends for her warm personality. She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Carol is survived by two sisters, Mary Sue Young, known to all as Suzie, and husband Alan, Harrisonville, and Norma Shepas and husband Richard, Willow Springs, many nieces and nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; one brother, Derrill Ray Hoffmann; and her dear friend, Ron Johnson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair, with the Rev. Eric Kunz officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 9 a.m.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are in care of Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 11, 2019