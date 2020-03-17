Home

Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Carol S. Clonts

Carol S. Clonts Obituary
A memorial service for Carol Sue Clonts, nee Landing, 78, Washington, will be Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
A memorial visitation will be March 28, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Clonts died Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at her home.
She is survived by one son, Kent Clonts and wife Mary, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 17, 2020
