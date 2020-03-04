|
Carol Sminchak, nee Junge, 80, Lampe, departed this life Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020.
Carol was born Aug. 15, 1939, in Hermann, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Kropp) Junge. Carol was a receptionist who lived in the Lampe area since 1995, coming from Spanish Lake.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Sminchak; one granddaughter, Melissa Diecker; one great-grandson, Joseph David Bogaski Jr.; and her parents.
Survivors include three sons, Mike Manbeck, O'Fallon, Mark Walls and wife Judi, Union, and Joseph Sminchak, O'Fallon; two daughters, Deborah Diecker, O'Fallon, and Cherri Bogaski and husband David, Florissant; one brother, Bob Junge and wife Lucy, New Athens, Ill.; four grandchildren, Joey Bogaski and wife Amanda, Ashly Hunt and husband Chris, Joseph Sminchak Jr., and Lindsey Sminchak and husband Brad; six great-grandchildren, Kaden, Hailie, Nolan, Myles, Luca and Via; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City. A second visitation will be held Friday, March 6, from 11 a.m. to noon at Kutis South County Funeral Home, Mehlville, with a funeral service at noon.
Burial will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.
Arrangements are in care of Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Kimberling City, and Kutis Funeral Home, St. Louis.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 4, 2020