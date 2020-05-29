A funeral service for Carol Stroschein, nee Anderson, 79, St. Clair, was held Thursday, May 28, at noon at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.

Burial was in Green Mound Cemetery, St. Clair.

Visitation was Thursday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Stroschein died Monday, May 25, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Decker, Springfield, and Lisa Daegele, Bourbon; other relatives and many friends.

The family was served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.





