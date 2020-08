Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral Service For Wentz Will Be Private

Funeral services for Carol Ann Wentz, nee Boelhauf, 67, Laddonia, will be private.

Mrs. Wentz died Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, in Washington.

She is survived by one son, Bill Wentz, Washington; significant other, Mike Wiss, Laddonia; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



