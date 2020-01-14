|
A funeral service for Carolyn Ann Brown, nee Miller, 76, Pacific, was held Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, Pacific.
Interment was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Brown died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Brown, Pacific; three daughters, Janice McIntyre, Lori Cheevers and Christina Kummer, all of Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020