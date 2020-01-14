Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Brown

Send Flowers
Carolyn A. Brown Obituary
A funeral service for Carolyn Ann Brown, nee Miller, 76, Pacific, was held Monday, Jan. 13, at 11 a.m. at Lighthouse United Pentecostal Church, Pacific.
Interment was in Sunset Memorial Cemetery, Pacific.
Visitation was Sunday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Mrs. Brown died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry Brown, Pacific; three daughters, Janice McIntyre, Lori Cheevers and Christina Kummer, all of Pacific; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -