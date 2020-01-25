|
Carolyn Sue Berghorn Gordon, 78, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, while in hospice care, concluding a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf F. and Alice J. Berghorn, and her former husband, Carl M. Gordon.
She is survived by her daughter, Lynn S. Gordon, Tucson, Ariz.; many cousins; extended family members and cherished friends.
Born Nov. 16, 1941, in Washington, and raised in Union, Carolyn graduated from Union High School and Southwest Missouri State. Shortly thereafter, she was married, moved to Hazelwood, and began a 30-year teaching career with Ritenour School District. She spent most of her retirement in Union, later moving to Tucson, Ariz., to be closer to her daughter.
To honor her memory, memorials may be sent to Native Peoples Ministry, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 North Tanque Verde Loop Road, Tucson, AZ 85748, or a .
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 25, 2020