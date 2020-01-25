Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn S. Berghorn Gordon


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue Berghorn Gordon, 78, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, while in hospice care, concluding a long battle with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Adolf F. and Alice J. Berghorn, and her former husband, Carl M. Gordon.

She is survived by her daughter, Lynn S. Gordon, Tucson, Ariz.; many cousins; extended family members and cherished friends.

Born Nov. 16, 1941, in Washington, and raised in Union, Carolyn graduated from Union High School and Southwest Missouri State. Shortly thereafter, she was married, moved to Hazelwood, and began a 30-year teaching career with Ritenour School District. She spent most of her retirement in Union, later moving to Tucson, Ariz., to be closer to her daughter.

To honor her memory, memorials may be sent to Native Peoples Ministry, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 300 North Tanque Verde Loop Road, Tucson, AZ 85748, or a .
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -