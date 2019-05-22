The Missourian Obituaries
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Visitation
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street P.O. Box 604
Washington, MO 63090
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
Washington, MO
1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carroll Carey Obituary
Carroll Carey, 92, Washington, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Mr. Carey, son of the late William Carey and wife Grace, nee Carroll, was born May 21, 1926, in St. Louis. He served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Navy in World War II. He was united in marriage to Flora Poe for 61 years. Carroll retired from the Ford Motor Company, after working there for 35-plus years.

Among his survivors are his children, Carolyn Walka and husband Dale, Pat Stroud and husband Rich, Bob Carey and wife Cathy, Joe Carey and wife Millie, Cliff Carey and wife Ellen, and Sharon Marshall and husband Derek; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, May 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home,Washington. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Washington.

Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Manchester.

Memorial donations can be made to Mercy Hospice.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on May 22, 2019
