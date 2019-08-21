|
Catherine Ann Nunn, known to most as Cathy, 82, St. Clair, departed this life Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Washington.
Cathy was born April 6, 1937, in Hillsboro, the daughter of Thomas Sansoucie and wife Anna, nee Radin. As a young woman, she was united in marriage and blessed to have five children.
Cathy was a Christian, having been raised in the Lutheran faith. She was a very talented singer, and as a young woman toured and made two records. For several years, she worked at Kiel Auditorium as a backup singer. In later years, she began her employment with Von Weise Gear Company in St. Clair, retiring after 25 years of service to the company. Cathy was a fun-loving, kind individual with a keen sense of humor that will be missed by her family and friends. She was always there to support her children, and later her grandchildren, as they participated in sports and school events. She was an avid Cardinals baseball fan, and rarely missed watching their games. Playing bingo and listening to country western music were other favorite pastimes. Each of her children and grandchildren held a special place in her heart, just as she did in their hearts.
Cathy is survived by two sons, Leroy Nunn and wife Kathie, and Bobby Nunn and companion Sheila, all of St. Clair; two daughters, Cindi Wright and husband Jerry, and Robin Huff and fiance Keith Kossmeyer, all of Lonedell; eight grandchildren, Amanda Malone and husband Seth, Hallsville, Kristin Arnold and husband Casey, Thompson, Justin Nunn, Columbia, Destinee Lynn York-Nunn, Lonedell, Heather Cooper and boyfriend Aaron Halcott, St. Clair, Ashley Hodges, Lonedell, Tyler Hodges, St. Clair, and Zachary Huff, Lonedell; special family friend, Annette York, Lonedell; one sister, Debbie Rennick and husband Will, De Soto; nine great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.
Cathy was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Nunn; her parents, Thomas and Anna Sansoucie; and one sister, Grace Beckett.
Private services and committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the St. Clair Baseball Association.
The family entrusted the care of their loved one to Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 21, 2019