A funeral Mass for Catherine E. Horn, nee McCourt, 93, Union, will be Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph-Neier Catholic Church, Union.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
A parish rosary will be prayed Thursday, at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home
Mrs. Horn died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
She is survived by two sons, John Horn and wife Sandra, Wentzville, and Robert Horn and special friend Cindi, Union; three daughters, Mary Havermann and husband Larry, Beaufort, Barbara Fisher and husband David, Urich, and Margaret Fank and fiancé Larry Tinker, St. Charles; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 17, 2019