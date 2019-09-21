|
Catherine E. Horn, nee McCourt, 93, Union, passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Catherine was born July 22, 1926, in St. Louis, to Matthew McCourt and wife Edith, nee Johnson. Catherine received her education in St. Louis, and graduated from Rosati-Kain High School. She was united in marriage to John Vincent Horn June 24, 1949, in St. Louis. The couple made their home in Pine Lawn, and then moved to Florissant. She was employed at Wagner Electric doing clerical work. The couple's marriage was blessed with five children, and Catherine became a homemaker. She later worked at Fisher's of Florissant Department Store & Sporting Goods, and then as a nursing assistant at Christian Northwest Hospital. Catherine was widowed in March 1978, and moved to Union in 1989.
Catherine enjoyed a variety of hobbies, including gardening, sewing and dancing. She loved to cook and bake, and would often host holidays and family gatherings. Catherine loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of St. Joseph-Neier Catholic Church in Union.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary Havermann and husband Larry, Beaufort, Barbara Fisher and husband David, Urich, and Margaret Fank and fiance Larry Tinker, St. Charles, and two sons, John Horn and wife Sandra, Wentzville, and Robert Horn and special friend Cindi, Union. Catherine also is survived by 11 grandchildren, Tracie Jovanovic, Florissant, Trisha Stratman (Jeff), Wentzville, Christopher Havermann, Washington, Matthew Havermann (Jenny), Olathe, Kan., Bryan Fisher (Tino), Wuhan, China, Kristin Birchell (Mark), Edmond, Okla., Marissa Fisher, Lawrence, Kan., Haley and Joshua Fisher, both of Warrensburg, Vincent Fank, Centennial, Colo., and Michael Fank, Maryville; seven great-grandchildren, Jack, Claire, Josephine, Charlie, Allesandra, Rebecca and Arianna; two sisters-in-law, Anna Mae Trust and Margy Shumway, both of Cape Girardeau; other relatives and dear friends.
Catherine was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, two brothers, Matthew and Robert McCourt; and one son-in-law, Frank Fank.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Friday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph-Neier Catholic Church, Union, with the Rev. Thomas Wissler officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Masses may be said or memorial donations given to St. Joseph-Neier Catholic Church for tuckpointing of the church.
The Horn family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 21, 2019