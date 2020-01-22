Home

Catherine M. Giuliani


1929 - 2020
Catherine M. Giuliani Obituary
Catherine M. Giuliani, nee Potje, 90, Washington, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.

Catherine, a secretary, was born July 23, 1929, in St. Louis, the daughter of Nicholas Potje and wife Marie, nee Dekorsy.

She is survived by her son, Arthur "Chuck" C. (Laura) Giuliani, St. Louis; three grandchildren, Anna Wilson, Anthony "Tony" Giuliani and Larenzo St. Clair; five great-grandchildren, Franklin, Wren, Noah, Abby and Nathan; and one sister, Mary Jane Barril.

Catherine was preceded in death by her father, Nicholas Potje; mother, Marie Potje; her husband, Arthur Amos Giuliani; one brother, Anthony Potje; and her daughter, Angela Giuliani. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 22, at 11 a.m. at Femme Osage United Church of Christ Cemetery, Augusta, with the burial to follow.

Arrangements are in care of Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 22, 2020
