Cathy Jean Mueller, 65, Union, departed life Monday, June 24, 2019.
Cathy was born April 28, 1954, in St. Louis, the daughter of Gene and Joan Mueller. For several years, Cathy worked for Central County 911 as a dispatcher. She loved the outdoors, sitting in the sun, fishing and watching her birds.
Cathy is survived by her daughter, Lindsay (Dave) Steele, Neosho; four grandchildren, Cora, Maddix, Jaden and Ashton; two brothers, Gregg (Cheryl) Mueller, Catawissa, and Rick Mueller, Pacific; two sisters, Jan (Bill) Brown, Pacific, and Tina Bell, Labadie; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and best friends, Donna and Gary Brocato, Pacific.
Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Joan Mueller.
A celebration of life was held Saturday July 6, in Union, with Scott Wade officiating.
Donations may be made to the or a charity of donor's choice.
Published in The Missourian on July 13, 2019