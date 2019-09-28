|
Cecelia "Dede" Mcknight, nee Andre, 77, Villa Ridge, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019.
Cecelia was born April 8, 1942, in St. Louis. She attended Central High School in St. Louis. She was joined in marriage to Larry Mcknight in August 1960, and they were married for 59 years. They made their home in Villa Ridge.
Cecelia was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young. She then worked at Six Flags, St. Louis, St. John the Baptist Grade School, Villa Ridge, and retired after many years working at the Franklin County Emergency Management office in Union.
She loved quilting, card making and crafts of all types, and shared her talents with many friends and loved ones. She loved peanut M&M's and chocolate of all kinds. Her favorite color was purple. She was a loving, caring person who was full of energy. She loved dogs and cooking, too, and was always looking for the next great recipe.
Cecelia is survived by three children, two sons and one daughter, Scott Mcknight and spouse Dawn, Villa Ridge, Mike Mcknight and spouse Bonnie, Gerald, and Susan Schnur and spouse John, Washington; nine grandchildren, Jennifer, Tim, Evan, Christian, Erman, Mathew, Rosie, Casey and Melissa; 10 great-grandchildren, Ethan, Lawson, Emmett, Sylvia, Haley, Elouise, Tess, Bo, Brooke and Gage; and one brother, Bob Andre and spouse Barb, Basalt, Colo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert "Bob" and Cecelia "Ceal" Andre, Villa Ridge; her in-laws, Harold "Mac" and Eunice Mcknight, St. Louis; her sister-in-law, Heather "Vickie" Herminghaus-O'Connor, Staunton, Ill.; and Vickie's first husband, Ronald Herminghaus, St. Louis.
Cecelia was cremated, and her soul is at home in heaven now. If you would like to honor her, please make a donation to the Susan B. Komen Foundation on her behalf. Or, just hold onto fond memories of Cecelia in your heart, which will honor her as well.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 28, 2019