Gottenstroeter Funeral Home
108 South Second Street
Owensville, MO 65066
(573) 437-2155
Cecilia A. Becker Voss


1935 - 2019
Cecilia A. Becker Voss Obituary
Cecilia Ann Becker Voss, 84, nee Kanngiesser, Washington, formerly of Owensville, departed this life Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Crabapple Village Senior Estates, St. Clair.

Cecilia was born Feb. 10, 1935, in Washington, to Lawrence and Cora, nee Bardot, Kanngiesser. She was united in marriage to Alois Becker Nov. 25, 1954, in Union, who preceded her in death in 2001. She then married Rudy Voss July 16, 2004, in Owensville, and he passed in 2008. Cecilia was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Owensville, Our Lady's Sodality, and was a life member of the Gasconade Bible Society.

Cecelia is survived by her children, David Becker, Austin, Texas, Jane May, Chandler, Ariz., Gerald Becker and wife Theresa, Union, Kenneth Becker and wife Jennifer, Navarre, Fla., and Barbara Godsey and husband Randy, Rogers, Ark; brother, Thomas Kanngiesser and wife Vicky, Louisville, Ky.; sisters, Theona Osborn and husband Jerry, Surprise, Ariz., and Carmelita Schowengerdt and husband Sam, Portland, Ore.; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Alois Becker and Rudy Voss; her parents, Lawrence and Cora Kanngiesser; brother, Harold Kanngiesser; and son-in-law, Terry May.

Visitation was held Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Gottenstroeter Chapel, Owensville.

A Mass of Christian burial was held Monday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Owensville, with the Rev. Wayne Boyer officiating.

Burial was in the church cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gottenstroeter Funeral Home, Owensville.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 18, 2019
