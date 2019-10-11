Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
Celeste Hughes Obituary
A celebration of life for Celeste Hughes, nee Eckelkamp, 72, Lonedell, will be Sunday, Oct. 13, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Lubbering Hall, Lubbering.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Mrs. Hughes died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, David, E. "Dave" Hughes, Lonedell; one son, David G. Hughes and wife Angela, Lonedell; two daughters, Tina Hughes and Nichole Thebeau, both of St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 11, 2019
