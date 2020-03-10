Home

Charles "Chuck" Aranda

Charles "Chuck" Aranda Obituary
A funeral Mass for Charles "Chuck" Aranda, 89, Washington, will be Thursday, March 12, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial will be in the church cemetery, at a later date.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Aranda died Thursday, March 5, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Aranda, Washington; two sons, Chuck Aranda and wife Cindy, Wildwood, and Glen Aranda and wife Cathy, Fenton; two daughters, Cindy Kooyumjian and husband Tony, Augusta, and Debbie Eisenhauer, Murrieta, Calif; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 10, 2020
