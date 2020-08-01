Charles "Dustin" Gudermuth, 36, Robertsville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, tragically taken in a motorcycle accident, east of Catawissa.
Dustin was born Nov. 2, 1983.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Morton and Lily Ferguson; his grandparents, Charles E. and Lily Margie Gudermuth; and his biological mother, Dawn D. Stone.
Dustin is survived by his children, Trinity Elizabeth Gudermuth and Chase Edward Gudermuth, both of Villa Ridge; his mother, Kathleen A. Martin; his father, Robert E. Brothers; his sisters and brothers, Margie Brothers, Sheila Caloni, Angel Lake, Laura Buchanan, Bobby Martin, Rob Brothers, Kyle Stone and Randy Stone; and his great-aunt, Besse Diekmann, Eureka.
A graveside service will be held at Pacific Sunset Cemetery, Pacific, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. for the public, rain or shine.
