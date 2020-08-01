1/1
Charles D. Gudermuth
1983 - 2020
Charles "Dustin" Gudermuth, 36, Robertsville, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, tragically taken in a motorcycle accident, east of Catawissa.

Dustin was born Nov. 2, 1983.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Morton and Lily Ferguson; his grandparents, Charles E. and Lily Margie Gudermuth; and his biological mother, Dawn D. Stone.

Dustin is survived by his children, Trinity Elizabeth Gudermuth and Chase Edward Gudermuth, both of Villa Ridge; his mother, Kathleen A. Martin; his father, Robert E. Brothers; his sisters and brothers, Margie Brothers, Sheila Caloni, Angel Lake, Laura Buchanan, Bobby Martin, Rob Brothers, Kyle Stone and Randy Stone; and his great-aunt, Besse Diekmann, Eureka.

A graveside service will be held at Pacific Sunset Cemetery, Pacific, Saturday, Aug. 1, at 11 a.m. for the public, rain or shine.


Published in The Missourian on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Pacific Sunset Cemetery
