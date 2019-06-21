|
|
|
A funeral service for Charles "Buck" D. Melton, 83, Washington, was held Friday, June 21, at 1 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Interment was in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
Visitation was Friday, from noon until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Melton died Monday, June 17, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by three daughters, Machel Kauffman and husband Jon, Union, Pamela Plafcan Schutter and husband John, Labadie, and Amy Schroeter and husband Marvin, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on June 21, 2019
Read More