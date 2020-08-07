1/
Charles Dieckhaus
A funeral Mass for Charles Dieckhaus, 83, Washington, will be Saturday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church, Krakow.
Burial, with full military honors, will follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Dieckhaus died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Dieckhaus, nee Gordon, Washington; one son, Sam Dieckhaus, St. Peters; one daughter, Kim Shannon and husband Alex, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Published in The Missourian on Aug. 7, 2020.
